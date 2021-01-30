TETON COUNTY - In a proactive safety measure, the City of Choteau issued a community alert after rising water flows suggested a possible freeze on Spring Creek.
According to the city, a few homeowners in the area report seeing water in their crawlspaces as a result, with some leaking through wall cracks.
So far, Choteau hasn’t seen any major issues like flooding, but public works in the area tells Montana Right Now that their situation depends on how local weather conditions develop.
With warmer temperatures Saturday and possibly Sunday, City Mayor Chris Hindoien messaged MRN saying, “We should weather this with little to no damage or issues.”
Hindoien says anyone experiencing water trouble can reach out to city hall at (406) 466 2510 or Choteau’s official facebook page.