TETON COUNTY - The meaning of ‘urban decay’ often depends on what communities get affected, and the City of Choteau’s looking at a way to better define it after seeing some property values drop as a result.
In parts of town, you may spot seemingly abandoned vehicles, debris or partially run-down structures, examples of urban decay that Council Member Mark Major says can lower the value of homes around them by thousands of dollars.
“If I lived next door to that and want to sell my house, someone’s going to come and knock on my door [and say] ‘So I’m interested in your house, but it’s not worth what you’re asking because one of the neighbors,” said Major.
To tackle urban decay, Major wants to work with residential and commercial property owners in creating an ordinance that guides locals on cleaning and maintaining their own yards. It’s all to improve a community that the council member takes pride in, he said.
“What we’re trying to come up with is a more objective view,” explained Major.
Major said he wants to personally knock on doors, personally approach people and help them out, with any enforcement only used as a last resort.
“The first thing we want to do is knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, the city’s willing to help. I’m personally willing to roll up my sleeves and help you with some of this.’ But you know the individual homeowner has to be willing to do some of that,” said Major.
One resident - who didn’t want to be on camera - said she appreciates the city’s intent, but believes cleanups should be left to individual homeowners.
Major says he’s taking inspiration from communities like Superior and its ordinances on Community Decay, while looking for thoughts from homeowners before moving forward.
“We’re looking around at what people have and we’re trying to gather input from our community and figure out what they want to see,” he said.
Currently, city laws in place prohibits placing litter or leaving nauseous materials like garbage on private property, especially if they create public health risks or hazards.
If you have thoughts or feedback, you can email them to Major at mmajor@choteaumt.org or call city council at (406) 466 - 2510.