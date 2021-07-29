CHOTEAU, Mont. - “He truly is an icon.”
“He’s amazing!”
Bud Olson has called Choteau home since the mid-1940s and has poured his heart and soul into the community.
Choteau Mayor, Chris Hindoien, recalls first meeting bud decades ago and being struck by how incredible he was.
“Just his stature, his demeanor, meant everything to me as a young kid. He carried himself so well, he was so professional with everything he did. It's a cause well worth supporting," Chris Hindoien said.
Hindoien said as time grew, so did his admiration for Bud.
Bud's son, Gary tells us his dad is a world war II vet on the beaches of Normandy on June 7, 1944. Bud was in a glider with over 20 other men, it was shot down and Bud was the only survivor.
“That is pretty impactful to all of us, you know no matter where we are. I think about what he and those men and women went through, and I think I'm just a little more humbled by that," Garry said.
After he returned home and started a family. Bud went on to serve not just Choteau but the entire county of Teton as commissioner for 18 years.
In his spare time, he and his wife would volunteer at the visitors center talking to tourists.
“He is one that would never turn somebody away with a question, or to offer help to someone it was always yes. Even as a county commissioner when I worked under him as a department head, it was always yes,” Chris Hindoien said.
And if all of that wasn't enough to convince you to celebrate bud Olson day... how about his love for the bulldogs.
Up until 2020, Bud was at every indoor, high school sporting event, even sometimes hitting the road to support his favorite Choteau teams.
He's lived a full life and tells us there's one key secret to seeing a triple-digit birthday.
“Okay, no drinking, no smoking and working hard all the time,” Bud Olsen said.
So to celebrate Bud, Mayor Hindoien made it official... signing a proclamation making July 29th Bud Olson day in Choteau.
Bud, from all of us here at Montana right now... have a fantastic birthday, thank you for your service, and we're honored to share your story
On Thursday Bud celebrated 100 years with his closest family and friends. Meanwhile, the rest of town is flying flags in his honor from dawn till dusk and even wearing bulldogs maroon and gold to honor his affection for the local school athletics program.