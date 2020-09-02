CHOTEAU- Some NorthWestern Energy electricity customers in Choteau will be temporarily without power on Tuesday, September 8, or Wednesday, September 9 for an upgrade to the electric distribution system.
NorthWestern Energy says the power outage will be necessary for the upgrade, and the work will complete a project that was started several months ago to improve service reliability for customers in the area.
Work will be done from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day, and customers will be notified via an automated phone message if they will be impacted by the planned power outage.
The outage will vary for individual customers by both start time and length NorthWestern Energy says.
For more information, you can contact the NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669.