TETON COUNTY - After facing leaking pipes and occasional floods for at least four years, the City of Choteau’s looking at revamping parts of its infrastructure. With water and sewer lines ranging anywhere from being 30 to 100 years old, crews spend hours fixing them up. However, the city’s mayor tells Montana Right Now it hasn’t been easy.
Chris Hindoien says leaks and floods usually force homeowners to temporarily go without water while construction workers make repairs and do what they can to limit future outages.
“We put in some valves so that we could eliminate going from 57 homes being shut down to businesses to 13,” said Hindoien.
Even so, the resulting pressure buildup, combined with old clay piping and a one-way stream, can lead to spills across other parts of town. Hindoien describes the process, “like playing a good old fashioned whack-a-mole game.”
After dealing with these issues and sewage flooding last winter, the city plans on replacing their water and sewer lines on a large scale, making them accessible to more neighborhoods while minimizing potential health and environmental hazards.
“[If we left the pipes on their own] everybody’s water pressure would significantly drop, and sooner or later [they] would create a sinkhole or some type of mudbog that would show up somewhere that we’d have to deal with,” said Hindoien.
Pending any COVID and weather-related delays, the city aims on making these improvements within the next couple of years. Using roughly $400,000 in local taxes and possibly millions in state and federal grants, Hindoien says it’s all for future generations of Choteau residents.
“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road… I’d like my grandkids to be able to come to Choteau, live in Choteau if they want and have quality water, quality sewer, and make us a more environmentally friendly community,” said Hindoien.
Full on replacements may take a while, but you can find future repair announcements on the city’s official Facebook page.