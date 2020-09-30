GREAT FALLS - After getting elected in January Choteau mayor Chris Hindoien saw his city face flooding, severe windstorms, and then the coronavirus.
Yet through all of this, the city and its people stayed strong and pushed through.
Now the community is coming together behind a new social media trend called #Choteaustrong.
In June, the city experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and as of today, 4 cases are still active.
The city has been masking up to help keep these numbers low and hopefully get the active case number to zero.
Mayor Hindoien posted on Facebook this week addressing the cases asking everyone to mask up and help keep the community safe.
This week adds extra incentive for the area to stay masked up so the students in the area can continue to celebrate homecoming week not only in Choteau but all of Teton County.
“We are all friends we are all neighbors and we are all family and when this is all said and done we are still going to be that way and regardless of personal beliefs we will sit down together have a cup of coffee at the local coffee shop or at the golf course or where ever have a cup of coffee and have a conversation about our community, civilly, properly and see what we can do to help each other out,” said Chris Hindoien, Mayor, City of Choteau
A testament to the strength of the area was its ability to keep local business doors open through all of this.
The city is currently testing sewage water regularly to help track COVID numbers for the area.
Three of the twelve total tests were completed for the area. Currently, the numbers are on the decline.