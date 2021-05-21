CHOTEAU, Mont. - Residents of a home were able to get out uninjured after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

Choteau Mayor, Chris Hindoien reports the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) responded to a page for a structure fire on 5th Ave NE at 2:34 am.

CVFD Incident Command requested Fairfield be paged out for support due to the type of fire.

Teton County Sheriff Deputies were also on scene for traffic control, as well as Choteau EMS volunteers who checked out the residents of the home.

Flames were reported to have actively come out of the window as CVFD members engaged the fire from the inside of the house.

Crews were able to knock the fire down and began searching for additional hot spots shortly after 3:00 am.

According to Mayor Hindoien, the home looks to have been significantly damaged by fire, smoke and water.

“We appreciate the CVFD volunteers, the Fairfield VFD, Choteau EMS and Teton Sheriff Dispatch and Deputies for their quick action and professionalism in handling this event in sub-freezing temps,” Choteau Mayor, Chris Hindoien wrote. “The safety of all our firefighters, EMS and Law Enforcement is first and foremost in the Choteau community.”

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.