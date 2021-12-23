GREAT FALLS, Mont. - ‘Tis the season for holiday giving, and at the Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center, a Christmas Fund Challenge was initiated.
It was requested by two anonymous donors and they agreed to match donations.
"So, they said that they would match all donations to the Christmas fund dollar for dollar but the catch is it's up to $150,000 dollars and it needs to be received by Christmas eve," said Misha John, marketing and development manager for the center.
This challenge has been nothing but a blessing for the center and the animals.
"They call it the season of giving for a reason, right? And we've definitely felt that. It really warms our hearts to see everybody that has reached out and has participated in this campaign and even all the people that have come to the center to see the animals that are here and even adopt. So, it's just been great for us in all aspects," said John.
The money will go to their general fund, the facility, and everything in between it takes to maintain it and care for the cats and dogs that stay there.
"Our animals are cared for every day. You know this is our temporary home until they can find their fur-ever home. So, we feed them, we groom them, we take the dogs for walks and enrich the kitties. Everything you would think of doing with a pet at home, we do that here at the center each day," said John.
