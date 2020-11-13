GREAT FALLS- There’s plenty of snow on the ground and it’s finally starting to feel like the holiday season. Saturday, a local flower shop will host an event to help you pick out some gifts while supporting local businesses.
The annual holiday event organizer says it’s important to shop local; this year more than ever.
Dozens of small shops normally sign up for The Christmas Open House Event at the Electric City Conservatory. This year’s event will be a little more scaled back but will still showcase flowers, crafts, decorations, and restaurants; items the organizer says are perfect for early-bird gifting options.
She adds, many of these businesses depend on holiday sales to make it through the winter, and hope for high turnout to say afloat.
"Because of everything everybody's been through with the stress and being closed down and everything like that it's best for us to just stick local and stick with it. Don't just do it during the pandemic. At all times, please stay local because we all need the business,” said Meghan Kelly with the Electric City Conservatory.
Last year close to 500 people came through. Saturday there will be hand sanitizing stations set up, and all guests must wear a mask and social distance.
People can drop by the flower shop from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday. These Hours have been extended in case a line forms outside due to local health guidelines.