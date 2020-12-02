GREAT FALLS - Old Chris Cringle and Montanans are gearing up for the holidays.
While the Great Falls Annual Christmas Stroll faced some new challenges this year, you can help local businesses recover while you finish your holiday shopping.
This year is the 23rd year Dragonfly Dry Goods has been a part of the Christmas Stroll.
Normally on a typical year, they see between 1500 and 17 hundred customers in 3 to 4 hours.
But since the pandemic hit, customers are more spread out and their business is more important than ever.
“I just think honestly this year you can pick the day you want to stroll… Think of any place that’s local that they want to have their friends and neighbors that run those places still be here in a year from now. It’s important," said Alison Fried, owner of Dragonfly Dry Goods.
“They support us, now we definitely need to step up as a community and support them as well," said Shane Etzwiler, president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Both Fried and Etzwiler say it's important to shop locally. Studies show when you do so, 66% or more of that money stays in the community.
The Chamber released a 'Shop Early - Shop Local' retail directory to make it easier for you to shop. You can find that here.