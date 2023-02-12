GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was detected in a mule deer buck found dead in Great Falls.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), in January, the adult buck was observed acting abnormally by a property owner, who later found the dead deer inside a building on the property.
Samples were collected from the deer and were confirmed to be positive for CWD in two separate laboratory tests.
This is the first confirmed case of CWD within Great Falls city limits.
FWP says a mule buck harvested by a hunter in Hunting District 405 about 15 miles east of Great Falls near Belt was confirmed to have CWD late last year.
You can find more information on CWD from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
