GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Hunters are heading out for the general big game season, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking them to test animals for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk, and moose. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017.
Harvested animals that test positive for CWD do not exhibit symptoms of the disease when harvested, FWP said.
Testing for the disease is voluntary throughout Montana and is paid for by FWP.
If you want your harvested animal tested, you can submit samples by following these steps on FWP’s website or by visiting a CWD sampling station.
The following CWD sampling stations are open in Region 4.
