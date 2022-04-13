GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As temperatures drop this week into the single digits and teens, the First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls is taking another step in helping the city's homeless population.
From 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M., the church is opening its doors as an emergency drop-in center.
The church says this is a short-term solution to keep everyone in the community safe.
The reason they chose the hours they did, is because the public library closes at 5:30 P.M., and often times the homeless don't have anywhere to warm up until 10:00 P.M. when the Great Falls Rescue Mission opens its doors.
"It's our privilege, it's what Jesus calls us to do, to love our neighbor, and they're our neighbors. I think within all of us, there is a deep need to help another person. We see another person in need, we want to do something about it, we want to help them. One of the fortunate things about and really the blessings of this is we've gotten people from other churches and other parts of the city coming down to help us," said Reverend Jeff Wakeley, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Great Falls.
Right now, they are looking for volunteers to help them this week, and you can sign up here or call the church at 406-453-3114.
The church has been spotlighted in the community after they began allowing homeless people to stay on their property despite complaints from some businesses and community members.
Wakeley says the church's homeless shelter task force will meet again on April 20 to continue talking about long-term and short-term solutions to the homeless issue in Great Falls.
