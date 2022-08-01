GREAT FALLS, Mont. - August 1, 2022 is the day many who called the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in downtown Great Falls were asked to leave the property.
"Now they don't have any place to go to. So, there's going to be more people that's outside your house on your sidewalk, that's parked 10ft away from your business, or in the alleyways," said Rosston Quick, a man who lived on the property.
The church started allowing people experiencing homelessness to stay on their property last year.
However, as the population staying on the property grew, so did crime and people started putting up tents; which violated city zoning codes.
Earlier this year, the city filed a lawsuit against the church because of this and the church's attorney and city attorney Jeff Hindoien spoke about the issues.
On July 19 at a city commission meeting, Hindoien said if the church removes the encampment, it would remove the need for the lawsuit.
"Our job here at the church isn't going away. It's maybe shifting gears, but we're still going to be an advocate for the homeless in our community, for the people that are unhoused. We're going to work with the new non-profit 'Housed Great Falls' and we're going to support them in whatever ways they envision what sheltering can look like for low barrier situations in Great Falls," said Dawn Skerritt, pastor of the church.
Quick says with the encampment gone he doesn't know what he's going to do, and it's the same for a lot of people.
"All I've been hearing is 'a lot of us is just going to find another place to sleep'. I haven't talked to anybody, well maybe one person that has an actual plan that has a plan and friend with a place he can go to," said Quick.
In the city commission meeting from July 19, Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton said since January 1, 2022 GFPD has responded to 164 calls for service to the church and he says people congregate with those who live on the encampment they've seen an increase in resisting arrest.
"I've talked to a number of people that are even residents of the camp that are happy we're doing this to enforce it because there have been a lot of problems, even amongst the people living here on the property," said Lt. Tony Munkres, PIO for GFPD.
While this was an emotional day for many, the church says they will continue to do what they can for the community.
"Our church continues to do a lunch M-F 10 to noon and a hot meal on Tuesday nights," said Skerritt.
