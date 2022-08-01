Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Record hot temperatures of between 95 to 105 degrees at lower elevations. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...95 to 105 degrees on Monday, and 85 to 95 Tuesday. * WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph on Monday, and 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph on Tuesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent on Monday, and 10 to 20 percent on Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&