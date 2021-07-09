GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On July 11, you won't see some church members dressed in their Sunday best.
Instead you'll see bright colored shirts around the Electric City helping the community.
"Serve day, it rocks," said Nate Swanson, lead pastor at New City Church.
Serve Day is actually a nation wide event.
"We are postponing all of our weekend services and putting on red shirts and serving our city," said Swanson.
2021 is New City's thirds year doing the event and each year more and more people sign up.
Their goal this year is 500 volunteers.
"This weekend the church is being the church outside the building," said Swanson.
New City also say's they are excited to team up with three other churches - Harvest Springs Community Church, Solid Rock Bible Church and Victory Church.
"As a church we are here for the city... we love Great Falls and we want Great Falls to benefit," said Gary Hart, lead pastor of Victory Church.
Both Swanson and Hart say it's a practical way to show the community love through acts of kindness.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to serve our city. It was Jesus who said let your light so shine before men that they might see your good works and glorify your father who is in heaven," said Hart.
"We believe Jesus showed the love of God in really practical ways and so we as his followers should do the same. So, we are looking for ways to bless and benefit a variety of non-profits in the area," said Swanson.
The churches are looking for way's to be a blessing to the community.
"We are looking for ways to bless the rescue mission, child bridge which is a great foster resourcing organization, we are cleaning up city parks, picking up trash alongside the river, a variety of different things. Just a really practical way to show Jesus still cares about the needs in Great Falls," said Swanson.
We spoke with the Children's Museum of Montana, just one of the non-profit organizations benefiting from this weekend and they say it's projects like this that help increase and intensify their mission.
"Many projects take years to do... These volunteers coming in and helping create a quality mural, or helping give a world class view of our outside or helping us inspire a passion for lifelong learning. That's what our kids are here for, that's what we're here to do for them. So, it is amazing what is happening with this group of community members volunteering to come in and do this for us. It'll really help us increase what new things we can do and just offer the best of the museum," said Sherrie Neff, the executive director for the museum.
"I love that the faith community is a part of loving our city and keeping development strong. So, I know that with every project we contribute to, we are making more room in the budget for every agency we serve. Rather than them having to hire out help or save up for supplies. We're really glad to be a part of creating margin in their budget so they can do more with those funds elsewhere," said Swanson.
For more information on serve day, click here.