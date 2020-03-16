"I don't want to just say that we made it through this. I want to say that we actually excelled through this. I think it's going to be fun to look back on this and see that our community and our church community came out stronger and more aware of what we have rather than we've lost.And we really believe that we can be better that the end of this." said Pastor Nate Swanson and his wife Rachel
Churches across the nation are closing their doors to the public and move to online services. It's all to help limit the spread of the Coronavirus.
New City Church held one last set of live services this past weekend with just a little over half of their normal attendees there.
As one of the larger churches in great falls, the decision to close their doors didn't come easy.
Pastor Nate Swanson said that the church wants to cooperate with all the precautionary measures that are encouraged by the CDC.
So New City Church made the decision to shut down all of their larger gatherings.
And believe it or not, it's creating some excitement among their staff.
"We are going to be able to use some creativity to serve our church well and serve our community well. But our weekends are going to look quite different. This room is largely going to be empty. There is a lot of rooms around our campus that are going to remain empty. But with video streaming and small group interaction, we're really hoping that the church can remember and realize and embrace the fact that this building is not the church. But the relationships, the commitment, the vision that we share is what really makes up the church." Nate said
New City Church is staying flexible as the situation with the Coronavirus is continually changing.
And they aren't the only church moving to online services.
Harvest springs community church had their doors closed this Sunday and encouraged their congregation to watch and stream them online.
Pastor Cory Engel said said they made the decision in the best interest of the community.
Trying to minimize the massive gatherings to minimize the risk of possibly spreading that in a large arena.
"We'd like to think that this is just a temporary thing. But we also realize, we are preparing for up to a couple months." said Engel.
Pastor Engel and the staff at harvest springs are incorporating ways to get the community involved with live chats, comments, and more on their streaming services.
