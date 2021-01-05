GREAT FALLS- Efforts to overturn the presidential election results continue as more than a dozen republican senators and up to 100 house republicans plan to challenge the electoral college vote when congress convenes in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's 306 to 232 win.
This afternoon a pro-Biden/Harris rally was held in Great Falls outside of Senator Steve Daines' office after he asked for an election commission to review the process.
Organizer Melissa Smith say's she coordinated the rally to show support for election results. Saying those who gathered today believe in a peaceful transfer of power.
"We need to acknowledge that Biden and Harris won by a significant amount and that it wasn't fraudulent and that this is going to be our president," said Smith.
Senator Daines' office expanded on his call to review the election process and spokesperson sent us this statement:
“Millions of Americans don’t believe in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election including an overwhelming number of Montanans. That’s why the Senator is calling for an election commission and drawing attention to irregularities across multiple states. Senator Daines believes ALL Montanans and Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, should have faith in the outcome of the election.”
To read Senator Daines' statement, click here.
Today, newly elected congressman Matt Rosendale announced his plans to oppose election result certification and you can read his full statement here.
And Montana Senator Jon Tester says Tester is urging both sides to focus on working together. You can read his statement here.