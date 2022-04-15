GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Affordable housing is becoming harder to find, and on Friday, state and city leaders met in Great Falls to discuss Cascade County's housing crisis.
According to a recent housing market demand assessment, the Great Falls area is in need of 450 new housing units per year for the next 10 years to accommodate the growth in the community.
"Everywhere I go across the state of Montana, I hear from businesses and folks who need affordable housing for their people and their employees," said Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana.
One thing NeighborWorks Great Falls is doing is helping those in need with owner-built home programs.
"Great Falls still has the afford-ability to have some afford-ability, a lot of other cities have lost that, we haven't. So we're dedicated to working with our partners, whether they are through the city, the state, the federal government who provides lots of funds, or a number of the local investors and those that support those NeighborWorks programs that help keep homes affordable," said Sherrie Arey, executive director of NeighborWorks Great Falls.
"You know I came in here like I said not knowing, and now I know. A big learning curve, a big learning experience, and this will be a home I cherish forever," said Camaron Weninger, a participant in the owner-built homes program.
Every year, a group of 10 families works together to build each others' homes and in turn, they help bring everyone's dream to life.
"It's been a long long process. I have to give most of my credit to, not only NeighborWorks but also the young 20 and early 30-year-olds. They gave all their heart and hard work to this program," said Ed Dustrude, a participant in the owner-built homes program.
"Homes are where jobs go to sleep at night. This home, and I'm sure these homebuilders in these last 18 to 20 months have wanted to give up more than once on this project it's been so hard for them. But next week and the next few weeks when you start moving in and you unlock your door and you go to sleep in this home, you'll know it was worth it. And you'll be a champion for those families who will come after this because we're keep this program alive for our community," said Arey.
Senator Tester says he is going to continue to push for funding for the owner built homes program, which is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
"Some will say this housing problem will solve itself and it probably will. But I think it'll take 20 years, and I don't think we can wait 20 years. Economic growth and development is dependent upon housing because it's so critical for workforce," said senator Tester.
He also says this is a great example he can bring back to Washington D.C. as proof these programs work and help benefit the economy.
