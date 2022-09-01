Cambridge Court

Photo Courtesy: City of Great Falls - Local Government

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls City Commission recently approved a request for $1.2 million of CDBG Revolving Loan funds for the rehabilitation of the Cambridge Court assisted living facility.

This project will provide 50 newly renovated affordable rental units in the community. 

It's also working to restore and maintain the historical character of this building in the Electric City. 

