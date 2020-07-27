The Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center is responding to an investigation by the City Attorney in response to a potential non discrimination ordinance. This is just a step closer to passing the order after the Center presented an initial proposal to the City Commission earlier this month. City Attorney Sara Sexe explains why she isn't fully on board just yet.
According to Jasmine Taylor, President of the Board of Directors at the Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center, "There are a number of reasons it is necessary including the fact that there are very little to no protections for LGBTQ people for both housing and public accommodations. Several statements in the findings require clarification."
Right now City Attorney Sara Sexe disagrees.
"Under Montana law in both the Human Rights bureau level and under Montana law the protections for employment discriminations, housing discrimination, and public accommodation and governmental services discrimination, options for relief are available through the human rights bureau."
She means there are already laws in place that protect people from this type of discrimination.
Authorities with the LGBTQ+ Center see things differently.
"The Executive Order by Governor Bullock provides protection for state employees and contracted employees and does not apply to any other employers in the state.”
The decision to pass the Non-Discrimination Ordinance is up to the City Commission, and the findings of the investigation are from the City Attorney.
Sexe says if there’s more to consider, she’s ready to hear it.
"I have indicated I'm willing to listen to other sides," said Sexe.
Taylor describes the significant risks people could be put in if they decide to open up for the cause.
"Part of the issue here is that asking people to come forth with personal stories before you pass this Ordinance puts them in a very vulnerable position. So if someone comes forth to talk about housing discrimination and in that process outs themselves, they could lose their housing. Right now in Great Falls that's legal. Unless they're in HUD housing, a landlord could indeed kick someone out if they found out they're LGBTQ+. So at this point you're asking our community to put itself at significant risk when there is no legal protection,” said Taylor.
You can find the City Attorney’s full investigation here.
The Non-Discrimination ordinance must be passed by a vote at a City Commissioner’s meeting. So far this item has not been slugged for any of the upcoming agendas.