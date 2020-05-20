A big addition could be coming to the Electric City. Last night the city commission approved a grant application for funding consideration so plans can move forward for a new indoor pool and recreation center.
Right now they're planning to apply for funding through a Department of Defense program in partnership with Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon says the Morony Natatorium pool closed in 2018 due to structural issues.
Plans for an indoor pool on base have been in motion for years, but have turned out unsuccessful. Now they're hoping a joint partnership with the city will help speed things up.
Doyon says federal money was appropriated for the Department of Defense's Community Infrastructure program.
He believes these plans will provide more fitness and training options for everyone.
“The project would satisfy the needs of Malmstrom and it would satisfy some of the needs that the community has in regards to recreational programming and indoor aquatics needs for residents here.”
If Malmstrom is selected, the program could cover half the cost of the proposed indoor pool and rec. center up to $25 million.
The city and base must submit an application for consideration. Doyon says they plan to take public comment on June 16 just before the deadline to submit. If funding is approved, the new facility would be set up off-base, so non military members can enjoy as well.
Doyon says it's still early n the planning process but expects the project will last 5 years.