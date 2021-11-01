GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Right Now got an anonymous tip regarding a citation of Joshua Copeland, a Great Falls City Commissioner candidate, after he was accused of recording a phone conversation without the other person's knowledge.
According to court documents, the Great Falls Police Department got a video that appeared to show Copeland having a phone conversation with Steve Yates, the principal at East Middle School.
GFPD contacted Yates as the video was referencing a recent incident where School Resource Officers were involved.
Yates told GFPD he did not give Copeland permission to record their conversation or send it to anyone and that it felt like Copeland was trying to bait him into making a statement he would not make.
This citation came just a few days after two students were criminally charged following threats made toward another student.
We've reached out to GFPD multiple times to see if the cases are related but have yet to hear back.