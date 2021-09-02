GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, City Commission meetings for the City of Great Falls are moving to Zoom starting Sept. 7.
The City of Great Falls says the change is to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19 in the community.
City Commission members, City staff and presenters will attend the meetings virtually, and in-person participation will not be provided.
Links to the Zoom meetings will be listed at the top of each agenda posted here, and meetings will remain in this format until further notice.
Public comment can be submitted by residents in writing, which the City of Great Falls says is the most efficient way for the public to relay comments for Commission consideration.
The city notes that the call-in option may not be the most ideal option, as there may be significant waiting times depending on how many calls are in the queue.
To streamline resident participation, the City has developed a Public Participation Guide for City Commission Meetings listed below:
WATCH MEETINGS
- Live Streaming through City’s Website: https://greatfallsmt.net/livestream
- City190: Spectrum TV Channel 190 live and re-aired (See City-190 government access channel calendar)
- Watch recordings of past meetings through City’s Website: https://greatfallsmt.net/meetings (Video recordings are generally uploaded to the website the day following a meeting)
PARTICIPATE & COMMENT
Register and join the meetings via Zoom:
- Links to Zoom are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: https://greatfallsmt.net/meetings. Public attendees may offer comments through video using a computer, mobile device or through calling in using a phone number provided through Zoom. Attendees will be called upon by the Mayor during public comment portions of the meeting utilizing a queuing system.
Provide public comments in writing
- Mail to City Clerk, PO Box 5021, Great Falls MT 59403
- Email to: commission@greatfallsmt.net
Please remember to include the agenda item or agenda item number in the subject line, and include the name of the commenter and either an address or whether the commenter is a city resident. Please ensure that comments arrive before 12:00 PM on the day of the meeting. Due to tracking and dissemination requirements, written communication must be received by that time in order to be shared with the City Commission and appropriate City staff for consideration during the agenda item and before final vote on the matter; and, will be so noted in the official record of the meeting.
Participate by phone
- Call in during specific public comment periods at 406-761-4786.
Please note that the call-in option may not be the most ideal option as there may be significant waiting times depending on how many calls are in the queue. The public would need to watch the meeting through the viewing methods listed above and call in when prompted by the Mayor. Calls will be taken in the order in which they are received. Callers will be restricted to customary time limits, e.g., if there are five callers in the queue, a person may be on hold for approximately 25 minutes. Zoom Pre-registering to phone in for meeting participation is the preferred method.