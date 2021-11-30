City Commission set to hold public hearing on HOME-ARP funds

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- On top of annual HOME funds, the city is receiving more than $1M in HOME-ARP funds this year.
On December 7th city commissioners will hold a public hearing to get an idea of how the public wants this money to be used.
Every year Great Falls is awarded between $200,000-$300,000 in HOME funds for affordable housing projects.
This year the HOME-ARP funds will target a new area helping people in low-income situations access affordable housing.
"The real targeted activities would be affordable housing that's related to getting people into, what I would call a more transitional environment where they may be homeless or at risk, into housing," said Deputy Director Tim Micuda.
To make this transition a complete success the money will also go towards other important services.
"That could be transportation, could be job placement..."
City officials have started handing out surveys across town and after taking a look at some of the responses, Micuda says they may have an idea of what their plan will be.
"The number one target need is development and supportive affordable housing, particularly affordable rental housing for low to moderate-income people. That is emerging as the top need to this point."
After the public hearing officials will send a formal amendment back to the city commission and plan to take grant requests by the middle of next year.