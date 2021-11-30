City Commission set to hold public hearing on HOME-ARP funds

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&