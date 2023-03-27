GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In a recent city commission meeting, commissioners set a public hearing date to get community opinion on increasing the trash pickup rates.
The hearing is set for April 4, 2023.
According to the Great Falls city commission agenda, the public works department sanitation division is looking for a rate increase starting on May 1, 2023 in an effort to continue to provide collection and disposal services and fund workers as landfill and fuel costs are rising.
The last rate increase was May 1, 2022; and each year, staff reviews and analyzes the financing needs of the sanitation fund.
To read more about the fiscal impacts and see the proposed rate of increase, click here and go to page 52/53.
