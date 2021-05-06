City Commissioners approve TIF funds for The Newberry event center

GREAT FALL- One of Great Falls' biggest downtown projects continues to make progress after City Commissioners approve more than $9,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds for The Newberry project.

The partners of the project only received about 5% of what they requested for the TIF funds but they say every little bit helps.

This week City Commissioners approved $9,1000 to help out with The Newberry event center, which is set to launch this fall.

The project is already fully financed, but the city is still reviewing items such as structural repairs, fire suppression, and ADA compliance, which could increase the TIF funds even more but potentially held off for later use.

"It will not affect our project, we won't have time to go back and re-apply, but we certainly hope that the commission looks at our application and uses TIF funds in a more effective manner in the next project," said President Scott Reasoner.

The new event center will host holiday parties, weddings, and even large concerts which Carrie Tobiness, General Manager of Business Development, believes will be a huge success in bringing the community together.

"We have a lot of young people downtown and we want to keep them downtown. We want to keep them in Great Falls, and this is just another one of those things that's going to do it," said Tobiness.

Thanks to Oswood construction the project is moving along well with its next phase of interior work without any interruptions.

"We are pretty on pace to get it all done right now... like I said we have our first wedding in September, and so we're just keeping everything on task," said Tobiness.

Carrie says The Newberry will also include some perks like DJ, catering, and cleanup services with rentals.

All event bookings are open to schedule.