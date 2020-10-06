City Commissioners continue to map out a $5.5M project for the Civic Center

GREAT FALLS- Tonight city leaders in Great Falls are preparing to move forward with a $5.5M project on the Civic Center.
After noticing issues with the facade of the building city commissioners are looking to reconstruct for the safety of the people.
Melissa Kinzler, financial director for Great Falls, says to fund this project their best option is to take advantage of the downtown tax increment financing.
Commissioners say this is the best option because they won’t have to ask taxpayers for another bond issue, but this could take some time to pay off.
“We’re anticipating that we’re just going to go out and issue depth and we’ll make payoff at depth through like 20 years. So, the money will actually come from a depth service. Each year we’ll make depth service payments with a principal and interest towards that six million dollars to pay off that depth. That revenue will come from the tax increment district to pay that depth service”, says Kinzler.
While COVID has impacted a lot of places financially, Kinzler says right now there have been no issues when it comes to planning out their finances.
“At this point, no, but it’s going to depend on the collections we have in the district. It’s going to depend on future collections of the property taxes. Depending on how long this happens and people’s ability to pay their property taxes, that’s what's going to depend on it.”
The TIF funds allow part of the community to use taxes to generate projects that will help the economy in specific areas.
Tonight the goal is to get the downtown urban renewal district approved, and once that happens they can move further with the process.