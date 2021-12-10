GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Crime Task Force was established to help protect the public in April of 2020.
Since then, they've been working on recommendations for the city to help address crime more effectively.
In the city commissioners work session on December 7, it was one of the main topics as commissioners talked about them for about an hour.
The recommendations are 8 pages long and it commissioner Rick Tryon says it looks at the entire criminal justice system as a whole.
"That includes law enforcement, corrections, and the court system both locally and at the district court level here. So the task force did do a really good job at looking at all of the aspects. We weren't just focused on more police on the street," said Tryon.
Commissioner Mary Sheehy Moe says they haven't clearly identified the problem their trying to solve.
"Unless you define the problem or problems, you can not weight the solutions and you can't measure whether the solutions have been effective. And that fault is not a fault of the task force, that fault is the fault of the commission for not giving a clearer and narrower mission," said Moe.
Tryon talked about looking at crime through the eyes of the citizens saying they are concerned about not feeling safe downtown and getting their garage broken into and those are the problems the people want solved.
However, municipal court judge, Steve Bolstad, says it all goes hand in hand as it's a trickle down effect into how many police are on the street or being short staffed in the court room.
"You have to come up with a definition of public safety and you cannot look at one of these in a vacuum... You have to look at it all together, you can't just look at one thing," said Bolstad.
City manager, Greg Doyon, did say they are working on things that were recommended and that includes working with Alluvion and others to develop a crisis intervention team and working with both municipal and treatment courts.
"At some point we're going to have to start prioritizing," said Doyon.
Doyon made a list of what would be easy for the commission to do and that included looking at a community impact study on the cost of repeat offenders - which is similar to what Billings did earlier this year.
Overall, the commission hasn't decided or agreed on what recommendations to fund or how.
To watch the full meeting, click here.