Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&