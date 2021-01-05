City Commissioners layout plans for new Aquatic Center

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After running into a few issues earlier, City Commissioners are now discussing what the future will look like for the new Aquatic Center project.
After coming to grips that building the Aquatic Center in the original location was not going to happen, the city proposed three new locations and now have their eyes set on a specific area that may get the job done.
“This is a better process for zoning at Lions as well. We can go with ZUP rather than rezone. It’s the most accessible which I think was a strong pro to Malmstrom with the accessibility with this lot. So, in bold this is our biggest factor why this is coming off as a winner,” Dani Grebe, partner with LWP Architecture Engineering said.
All three sites were deeply inspected and members are saying the other locations do not bring in enough benefits financially.
“The project would not cash flow at that location because so much of the funds for the project would have to go towards the foundation system. Therefore, we would have to reduce the amount of square footage of the building, thereby reducing how much money could be made in revenue,” Grebe said.
The grant used for this project is requiring construction to begin before Sept. 28.
City Commissioners have agreed to move forward with this project and designers say they could begin to process as soon as next week.