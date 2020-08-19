City-County Health Department reports a bat test positive for rabies

GREAT FALLS- Last week, the Cascade City-County Health Department reported another bat tested positive for rabies, and now health officials are urging people to be aware.
People are being asked to call their health care provider and get treatment immediately if bitten by any wild or domestic animal.
The discovery came about when a family noticed their dog playing in their backyard with a bat in its mouth, which later tested positive for rabies.
Because this is such a fatal disease, health officials are demanding people to stay away from specific animals like bats, skunks, and even raccoons.
If you are bit and put at risk of catching the disease, the CCHD is confident that the PEP treatment will prevent the disease from developing.
“It’s very successful. There are very few people that the post-exposure prophylaxis does not work on, I mean it's very very rare,” says Trisha Gardner, health officer for CCHD.
If you’re ever in a situation where a bat is found in your house and you are confident it didn’t bite you, health officials are still advising you to get checked out.
“They have such tiny teeth. They could potentially bite you say in your sleep or something else. You may not even see the signs of that bite.”
To make the testing process a little easier for them, the CCHD is asking for some help.
“If they are able and capable of capturing an animal to bring it in for testing, that’s the idea. If it comes in dead, we can still see what we can do.”
According to the health department, humans have between 3-6 weeks before symptoms occur and around 10 days for animals. If you need help capturing an animal, health officials are suggesting calling animal control for assistance.