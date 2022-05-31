GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For months we've been following the First United Methodist Church as they are giving out sack lunches to the homeless and allowing them to stay on their property.
Tensions have been continuing to rise as well with businesses, community members, and even the city at odds over what to do.
Now, the city announced they are filing a lawsuit against the church.
Recently, the Church expanded its activities into a tent and camper encampment in violation of the City of Great Falls Municipal Code.
The City says they notified Pastor Jeff Wakeley that the Church is required under the City’s zoning ordinance to obtain a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate any type of homeless shelter.
The Church has since submitted a CUP application that is currently being processed by City staff and will ultimately be presented to the Great Falls Zoning Commission within the next few weeks.
When you look at the church property, you can see tents and campers - which the city says is in separate violation of the city's zoning code.
The city says they let the church know they were in violation at the beginning of may and the church has yet to respond to that notice (by removing the tents and camping arrangements as directed).
Therefore, the city has filed a lawsuit in district court to enforce it's zoning requirements.
According to a press release from the city, they have also begun the process of reviewing and responding to several citizen complaints regarding a “public nuisance” condition on the property under City Code; which can ultimately lead to a City Commission hearing and a possible order from the City Commission that the nuisance conditions on the property be abated.
Right now we are working to get comments from both the city and the church about the lawsuit and will update this article with any comments provided.
