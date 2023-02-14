GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Morony Park is looking to get a bit of a facelift at the City of Great Falls says the Park and Recreation Department received funds to update the facilities.
They are getting $200,000 in a community development block grant and they plan to restore Morony Park (where the old Morony Natatorium is) on 12th St. North.
The plans include removing the building and installing a new play structure, pavilion, side walks, and an updated basketball court.
"Upgrading the park also provides an important outdoor recreation facility for nearby low to moderate-income residents," said Tonya Shumaker, CDBG Administrator in a press release.
Steve Herrig, the Parks and Rec Director says while the removal of the natatorium is the end of an era for the city, they are looking forward to creating a new space where families can recreate and build new memories.
The updated park will provide more amenities for the area as the nearest park with amenities is 1 1/2 miles away.
