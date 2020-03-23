City Manager Greg Doyon now has the power to make more decisions relating to the COVID-19

GREAT FALLS- Leaders throughout the area, including the city and health departments, are continuously monitoring everything from the CDC to the state and even our local areas. This afternoon the city announced they're giving City Manager Greg Doyon more responsibility to keep everyone safe.
Doyon now has the power to make several decisions when it comes to everything Covid-19 related.
Those decisions could include anything from putting a curfew in place to closing up more businesses or even letting us know when those businesses will be allowed to open their doors once again.
Right now several places remain closed, including gyms, casinos and movie theaters while restaurants only have a take out, delivery or curbside option.
The directive to shut things down across the state has come from the Governor, but Doyon could take things a step further if he feels it was necessary.
Doyon says, “Obviously you know that this is something that I would not take lightly and while I often joke about wishing that I could get certain things done this is certainly something that I wasn’t expecting or wanted and you know me we'll use it judiciously and consultation with the elected officials.”
The idea behind this move can put any decision into motion a bit faster. Doyon does not expect to make any drastic changes as of now, but right now he's monitoring the situation minute by minute.
The original order from the Governor expires Friday at 11:59 pm. Depending on what Governor Steve Bullock decides to do at that point, will determine what, if any kind of changes, Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon makes.