CHINOOK, Mont. - Due to a water line break, the City of Chinook is on a boil order.

The City of Chinook said the break is on 6th Street West between New York Street and Pennsylvania Street.

At this time, the city says the earliest the boil order will end will be Monday, June 21 and they will give an update if it ends up changing.

“The City workers are continuing to work on getting the water back on as soon as possible,” the City of Chinook wrote. “Thank you for your patience. We will continue to keep everyone updated once we know more.”