CHOTEAU, Mont. - The City of Choteau will put water restrictions into place beginning July 19 for those using the city's water system.
The City of Choteau said in a Facebook post there will be no irrigation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents with an even numbered address may water on an even numbered calendar day, and residents with an odd numbered address may water on an odd calendar day--no exceptions.
The water restriction decision is due to long-term unusually high temperatures. The City of Choteau said they will review the restrictions throughout the rest of summer.
The restrictions so not apply to residents who use a well for irrigation.