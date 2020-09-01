The following is a press release from the City of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls City Commission adopted the FY2021 budget on July 21, 2020, and finalized the setting of tax levy mills on August 18, 2020. Following the recommendation of the City Manager to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission adopted a budget that includes no increases to property taxes, City assessments, or utility rates.
For the first time since 2001, when the State statute started allowing cities to raise property taxes by the inflationary factor and the permissive medical levy, the City of Great Falls has decided not to utilize these increases. Also, the City is not utilizing increases for assessments, which are also found on property tax bills. These include assessments for street maintenance, the park maintenance district, boulevard districts, and street lighting districts. Lastly, the City’s adopted budget includes no increases for utility services – water, sewer, storm drain, and sanitation.
The City’s property taxes make up only a portion of a property’s tax bill. Of the total property taxes billed each year, approximately 27% is billed by the City. The remaining taxes are billed by state and local schools, Cascade County, and the Transit District. Property tax bills can be further affected by the assessed value of each property, as determined by the Montana Department of Revenue (DOR). Residential properties are reassessed by the DOR every two years. This tax year is not a reassessment year.
For more information on the City of Great Falls budget, visit the Finance Department’s webpage at https://greatfallsmt.net/finance.