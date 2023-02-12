GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is helping pets find their furever love with blind dates for Valentine’s Day.
Staff at the shelter will use information from an adoption application and a “dating” profile to match potential adopters with an animal that might best fit their family.
“We are so excited about this event for several reasons,” said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator. “First, we hope to see some of our wonderful animals get adopted. However, we are also hoping that people will come in with an open mind and meet an animal that they may not have looked at if they were choosing.”
“Often times we see people come in with their mind set on a breed or color that they want,” said Karen Hockenberry, Canine Behavioral Specialist. “They don’t take into account the animals personality, behaviors, and other quirks. By allowing us to choose an animal based on all the traits that we know and understand and match it with their situation, they may be surprised at how well the animal fits.”
You can find love at the the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is located at 1010 25thAve NE. For additional information about this event, you can contact the shelter staff at 406-454-2276.
