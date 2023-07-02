GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new after-hours microchip station was recently introduced at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.
If you come across a lost animal, you can bring it to the shelter 24/7 and use the station to get information on the pet’s owner.
After that, you can reach out to the owner to help their missing family member.
“We understand the importance of community engagement and assistance in these situations. By providing this self-serve microchip scanning option, we're empowering our compassionate community members to play an active role in reuniting lost pets with their owners, even during evening hours, weekends, and holidays,” the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter said.
With 4th of July celebrations coming up, the shelter asks that you keep an eye out for lost pets in your neighborhood.
