GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You can bid on anything from art to trips and help support homeless animals at the same time through an online auction from the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.

The shelter is hosting an auction, partnered with yourcharityauction.com, which will offer some larger package items as well including tickets to the 150th Kentucky Derby, a Nascar driving experience and a variety of sports memorabilia.

“The money raised from this auction will go to defray the cost of emergency medical care, spaying/neutering animals in our care, and other shelter costs not covered by the general budget,” said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator. “We do our best to be fiscally responsible but still offer the exceptional care to the animals and sometimes that means finding other ways to raise funds. This is one of those times.”

Some items do require local pickup, but many can be shipped or digitally redeemed, so if you can’t make it to the shelter to pick up your prize, you can still participate.

There are also Bid to Give items available if you would just like to help pay for some necessary items for the shelter, according to Smovir.

The auction opens at 6:00 am Thursday, May 18, and you have until 10:00 pm on Monday, May 22.

You can check out the auction online here.

