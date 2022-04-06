GREAT FALLS, Mont. - To be considered a no-kill animal shelter, you must have at least a 90% placement rate for the animals in your care.
However, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter said it's a little harder than that to define.
No-kill is a term that came around in the late 80s and, early 90s as shelters would euthanize healthy animals due to underfunding and overpopulation.
Now, communities have stepped up to create a no-kill environment.
"By asking if we're a no-kill shelter, that doesn't necessarily mean the shelter doesn't euthanize for multiple reasons," said Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator of the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.
Those reasons include health and behavior.
"If we have an animal that will not have a quality of life no matter what we do, the humane thing for that animal is to let them pass... If we have a dog that is overly aggressive and could potentially hurt a human or other animals. So there is that 10% leeway, that most no-kill shelters still use some euthanization for public safety," said Smovir.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is a municipality, which means they accept any stray regardless of age, health, breed, or space.
Where private shelters can turn away animals for a number of reasons, making their no-kill status easier to maintain.
"Never ever, ever do we want to be a kill shelter, ever if we can help it," said Smovir.
Currently, there is no organization or governing body that determines no-kill guidelines and rules so that 90% animal placement rate has fluctuated over the years.
The animal shelter does try everything they can to maintain their no-kill status, including partnering with other shelters around the state.
"We know that down in Dillon, they have the Beaverhead Animal Shelter, and often times cattle dogs are more desired down there because they have lots of farms and ranches. So, if we have a cattle dog here that maybe we're not having a lot of luck finding a forever home for, and they have a lab down there that would do well here, we'll switch and try and get those animals to a place where they're more likely to get adopted," said Smovir.
There are multiple ways you can help the shelter maintain their no-kill status.
First, adopt instead of buying - look to the shelters for your new forever friend before buying.
Reduce overpopulation by spaying and neutering your animals.
By preventing unwanted pregnancies you can reduce the population of animals that could end up in the shelter.
Spaying and neutering animals also helps to reduce the spread of diseases such are rabies, tuberculosis and Lyme disease that can be spread from animals to humans.
Thirdly, you can volunteer at your local animal shelter as animals that have been socialized are far more likely to be adopted.
Finally, consider being a foster caregiver for the shelter animals.
When you allow the animals to move from the shelter to home they will have the opportunity to learn the requirements of being in a home, how to socialize with humans and other animals, and how to be loved.
For additional information on how you can help, contact the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter at 406-454-2276
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.