GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls’ Annual Easter Egg Hunt is back for 2021 with some safety precautions.
The hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 in Gibson Park starting at 11:00 am, but the city advises you plan to show up no later than 10:45 am.
Over 7,000 eggs filled with candy, coins and special prizes will be featured in the hunt.
The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.
According to the City, Nick Northern with K-99 will be the MC, playing music and entertaining families. The Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance so don’t forget your basket!
The following health and safety precautions have been implemented to make the event safe for families:
Masks will be required for all attendees 5 years of age and older.
Attendees are asked to be conscientious about practicing social distancing as much as possible. The event will be spread out over a larger area to help with social distancing.
Hand sanitizer will be provided.
The City of Great Falls Park and Recreation thanked Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. for making this Easter tradition possible for the tenth year with their generous financial donation
“When the event was in danger of being canceled ten years ago due to a loss in funding, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. stepped forward and offered to pay all expenses associated with the Easter Egg Hunt,” the City wrote in a release. “It is only because of their generous annual support, that Park and Recreation has been able to continue a long standing tradition and significantly improve what was an already great event.”