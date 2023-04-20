GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Absorbent booms have been placed on the Missouri River by Calumet Montana to help with potential storm impacts.
Booms were deployed as a precautionary measure on Wednesday by the City of Great Falls and Calumet in response to a reported sheen along the Missouri River.
“We are committed to being a responsible member of our community,” said Carlos Centurion, Plant Manager. “We will continue to closely monitor the river near the plant to manage potential impacts from the storm event. We are also pleased that we were able to work with the City of Great Falls and provide mutual aid when needed.”
The City says it and Calumet are actively investigating and monitoring the wastewater treatment plant’s sanitary sewer outfall.
Calumet also said it has provided mutual aid support to the City of Great Falls by sending members of the company’s spill response team to help manage potential storm impacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.