GREAT FALLS- City Manager Greg Doyon received a response from the Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) after submitting a proposal to construct a new indoor aquatics facility under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program in June.
The proposal, authorized by the Great Falls City Commission and in collaboration with Malmstrom Air Force Base, received a response on August 10, 2020, formally inviting the City of Great Falls to submit a complete application for grant funding toward the project according to a release from the City of Great Falls.
The proposed facility would meet community recreational and aquatics needs that were identified in the Park and Recreation Master Plan that was formally adopted by the City Commission in November 2016.
The facility would also fill unmet training needs for Malmstrom and MANG Airmen and contribute to the quality of life for Airmen and their families.
The facility will be owned and operated by the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department and located on City property, and the city would fund 50% of the project cost using a portion of Park District Number 1 funding.
The release says the project is estimated to cost $20,000,000 and the application for grant funding is for no more than $10,000,000, and the formal application for the federal grant is due August 26, 2020.
In the meantime, the City will work with its OEA representative to finalize and submit the application by the deadline.
About 130 proposals were received as reported by the OEA, and of the proposals received, 109 were reviewed by OEA, Cross-Military Service Panel, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Review. Of the 109 applications, 16 applicants were formally invited to apply for the funding
A final decision made by the Secretary of Defense will be made by September 15, 2020.