City of Great Falls marking some trees with orange dots

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Many people have noticed markings that have popped up on trees around Great Falls.

The City of Great Falls recently announced ISA Certified Arborists are marking trees in the Electric City’s Boulevard District and City Parks are for removal.

Marked trees are either dead or dying, and they will be removed in the fall after leaf pickup.

Stumps will be removed at a later time.

For more information, you can contact the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1256.

