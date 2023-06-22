The following is a press release from the City of Great Falls:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Interested in demonstrating community pride and making a positive statement for clean, attractive leisure areas? Participate in the Adopt a Park Program. Adopt a Park provides a service teaching opportunity for a family or a school group, a team building activity for an agency, and a monthly day of service for individuals. You can give back to the park you love, knowing that without your kind service our labor would be far more difficult to achieve. Your family’s, individual, group or organization’s name and service hours will be reported monthly to the Park Advisory Board, and your organization will be recognized on the Park and Recreation Adopt a Park ‘Thank you page’ and recognized yearly during ‘Annual Park and Recreation Month’ celebrations in July. Each month different ‘Adopt A Park’ groups/families, individuals will be recognized if they so wish on our social media page recognizing their efforts.
For more information on what is involved in adopting a park, list of parks or the application visit https://greatfallsmt.net/recreation/adopt-park or call the Park and Recreation Office at (406) 771-1265.
