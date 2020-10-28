GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development (PCD) office is closing its doors to the general public until further notice.
A release from the City of Great Falls says the PCD office is closing its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, staff will continue working as normal.
Permit applications, home occupation and contractor licenses, and scheduling inspections will continue to be done over the phone or email.
Urgent meetings that cannot be done over teleconference may be scheduled by appointment at the discretion of the department director.
The following are direct phone lines for specific PCD services:
Home occupations, contractor licenses, and parking information call (406) 455-8414;
Permits and inspections call (406) 455-8430;
Code enforcement concerns call (406) 455-8574;
Community Development Block Grant, Historic Preservation, and Planning programs call (406) 455-8432.
“PCD staff will continue to work behind the scenes to ensure that all customers are served,” the release says. “Your understanding and patience are greatly appreciated during this difficult time.”