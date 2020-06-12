Planing and Community Development in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS- Walk-in service at the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development (PCD) office will re-open to the public on Monday, June 15.

PDC business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, however, all services are resources will still be available online here.

Permit submittals and inquiries can still be emailed to permit@greatfallsmt.net.

Specific PCD services and direct phone lines are as follows:

  • Home occupations, contractor licenses, and parking information call (406) 455-8414;

  • Permits and inspections call (406) 455-8430;

  • Code enforcement concerns call (406) 455-8574;

  • Community Development Block Grant, Historic Preservation, and Planning programs call (406) 455-8432.

