GREAT FALLS- Walk-in service at the City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development (PCD) office will re-open to the public on Monday, June 15.
PDC business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, however, all services are resources will still be available online here.
Permit submittals and inquiries can still be emailed to permit@greatfallsmt.net.
Specific PCD services and direct phone lines are as follows:
Home occupations, contractor licenses, and parking information call (406) 455-8414;
Permits and inspections call (406) 455-8430;
Code enforcement concerns call (406) 455-8574;
Community Development Block Grant, Historic Preservation, and Planning programs call (406) 455-8432.