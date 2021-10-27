GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In 2020, Great Falls partnered with Malmstrom Air Force Base to help get a $10 million grant to help fund a new recreation center.
After going through a difficult time finding a location, they finally broke ground last month on the new facility.
Since mid-October, the City of Great Falls has received four bids for the Aim High Big Sky construction project.
All bids ranged from $17-19.6 million for the base bid.
"The low bid is below the project budget but the price doesn't include some of the alternates that are kind of key I think to the success of the facility or the desired contingency amount that you normally would have for a project of this size," said city manager, Greg Doyon in a commission meeting.
The project will be roughly $20 million total and the city is matching the grant price of $10 million.
At the commission meeting on Oct 19, they decided to postpone awarding the construction contract to one of those bids until their next meeting on Nov. 2.
And while they did break ground last month, they also decided to push full construction to the spring.
"To state the obvious, it's not a great time to be bidding projects of this scope. If you recall, we pushed the commencement date to the spring of next year. But there's still supply chain, material, COVID, and worker concerns that I think are causing some issues with the bids," said Doyon.
The new facility will be roughly 45,000 square feet and will feature multiple pools, a gym, a walking track, a sauna and more.
Even with construction halted, they hope to have the new Aim High Big Sky facility open in the fall of 2023.