The following is a press release from the City of Great Falls:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Due to an HVAC renovation, the City of Great Falls City Prosecutor's Office will be closed to walk-in traffic from June 15 to the middle of July. To reach the City Prosecutor's Office during this timeframe, please call (406) 455-8535, (406) 455-8536, or (406)455-8538 for assistance.
For Deferred Prosecution Agreements of minor traffic offenses, call the Prosecutor's Office to determine eligibility. Qualifying offenders will be mailed the agreement documents.
To request a copy of a police report, please visit the Legal Department's website for the instructions and document request form at https://greatfallsmt.net/legal/requests-police-records. Then mail the police report request with a $15.00 check or money order to:
City of Great Falls
Legal Dept.
PO Box 5021
Great Falls, MT 59403
The City Prosecutor's Office apologizes for the inconvenience, and the public's patience is appreciated. More information on the office reopening will be released when it becomes available.
