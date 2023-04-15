GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City Sanitation Division is reminding residents in Great Falls to double bag animal carcasses disposed of in the City’s residential and commercial sanitation containers.
Double-bagging avoids the spread of diseases, such as Chronic Wasting Disease, to other animals.
Earlier this year, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in a mule deer buck found dead within the city limits of Great Falls.
If you are disposing of deer and other animal carcasses, FWP recommends using proper personal protection equipment, such as gloves and masks. If an animal carcass is located on a City roadway, residents can report and request the removal of the animal by calling (406) 771-1401.
For more information on CWD, call the Region 4 Headquarters at (406) 454-5840 or visit FWP’s website here.
